Women and Social Protection staff attend Excel masterclass

Twenty five officers from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection are undergoing a Microsoft Excel Masterclass aimed at strengthening data management and analytical skills across the Central Division.

The training brings together officers from various departments and field offices as part of the Ministry’s efforts to improve evidence based decision making and strengthen service delivery.

Officiating at the training, Acting Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says effective social protection work relies not only on compassion but also on accurate data and sound analysis.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the Fiji National Development Plan 2025 to 2029 places strong emphasis on measurable results, accountability and evidence based policymaking, particularly in areas such as child protection, gender equality, social protection and reducing vulnerability.

Kuruleca says the data collected, cleaned, analysed and reported by officers forms the foundation of national indicators used to assess government performance and guide policy and budget decisions.

She adds that Microsoft Excel remains one of the most practical tools available, allowing officers to move beyond basic record keeping to trend analysis, performance tracking and evidence based reporting.

Through the masterclass, officers are gaining skills in advanced Excel functions, data visualisation and automation, improving accuracy, reducing errors and allowing more time for strategic thinking and policy analysis.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.