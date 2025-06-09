Woman held over suspected grenade

A woman alleged to be involved in multiple offences is believed to be in police custody again.

FBC News has been reliably informed that her residence in Lami was raided, where she was allegedly found in possession of what is suspected to be a grenade.

The woman is already facing several charges, including possession of illicit drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as a charge of absconding bail.

Article continues after advertisement

We are currently seeking further details and official confirmation from Police.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.