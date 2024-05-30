Woman charged with fraudulently obtaining over $36,000

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has arrested and charged a 32-year-old woman from Salia, Savusavu for allegedly dishonestly obtaining more than $36,000 via a mobile money transfer app.

The accused while employed as a manager of a financial institution, had allegedly between May and December last year dishonestly obtained money from the public, by forging their loan application and processing it for payment.

She allegedly registered the eight members with new MPAiSA accounts and sent the approved loan directly to the accounts and used the money.

The matter came to light when some members complained to the management about doing payments without receiving any loan.

The matter was then reported at the Savusavu Police Station.

The accused has been charged with eight counts of using forged document, eight counts of possession of forged document and eight counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

She will be produced at the Savusavu Magistrates Court today.