We should never forget Ratu Sukuna: PM

Fiji should never forget the late Ratu Sir Lala Vanayaliyali Sukuna and what he did to better Fiji.

While speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is the sole reason the coalition government is re-instating the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations.

Rabuka says the celebrations will help children know the history of this country and about those who played a pivotal role in it.

He adds Ratu Sukuna was a statesman who gave his all to set the platform as Fiji moved to independence in 1970.

“So we should not forget them, this is the reason we have re-instated the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations so that we can come together as a family, as a village and a community to remember him or even as a school. Because it’s important to know what he has done for the country, for being a statesman and being a true and courageous Fijian. He gave himself ever since his youth days to help in the betterment of this country.”

Rabuka says Ratu Sukuna is part of Fiji’s history because he established the iTaukei Land Laws, including the establishment of iTaukei Affairs, the iTaukei Land Trust Board, and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

“When he came back from the War, he was part of the Fiji government, he helped in the development of the Itaukei Land, the laws in place to help protect the Native Land regulations and the National Land Trust Regulations that during Independence the two regulations was formalized and was part of the Act. He did all these, he was also part of the World War Two where he was responsible for recruiting soldiers from villages to be part of the WW2 where we represent the British Colony then.”

The Prime Minister says the weeklong celebration will also include education of our children.

“During the week of the Ratu Sukuna celebrations, it’s crucial to get researchers, professors and analysts to talk about his achievements so that our children and our grandchildren are aware of the history of those that helped in the development of Fiji, and have brought us to where we are today.”

The Ratu Sukuna weeklong celebration will be launched alongside the Great Council of Chiefs on Tuesday.

The celebrations will include displays, public lectures at the University of the South Pacific and the Fiji National University.

The Ratu Sukuna Day public holiday will be on the 29th of this month.