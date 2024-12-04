We are living in a drug-taking society says Rakikau

The effects of drugs extend beyond individual lives, creating a wave of consequences that influence public health, social norms, and economic stability.

Substance Abuse Advisory Council AOD Specialized Counsellor Vilisimani Rakikau says we are living in a drug-taking society where the profound duality of drug use is common.

Rakikau says the socially acceptable drugs vary between cultures, but they all have potential harm.

“We are living in a drug-taking society. Some people are using some types of drugs, in one way or the other. Socially acceptable drugs vary between cultures, but they all have potential harm.”

Rakikau says cultural norms often dictate which substances are deemed socially acceptable, yet the risks remain.

He adds there is a need for greater education on the risks of substance use, improved access to mental health support, and stronger regulations on both legal and illegal drugs.