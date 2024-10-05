Water supply restoration to begin for Suva-Nausori residents

[Source: WAF]

Residents in the Suva-Nausori Corridor who were impacted by the planned work carried out by the Water Authority of Fiji can expect water supply to start normalizing from mid-morning tomorrow.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says all the work undertaken at the Waila Water Treatment Plant from yesterday morning until today has been completed.

Soderberg notes that they have re-commissioned the pipeline that was taken offline yesterday for the connection work.

Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg

He states that the WAF team is now focusing on filling the reservoir, with the restoration of water services expected to begin later this evening.

“We are expecting that based on the progress of work so far that we would have covered 90 percent of the Suva-Nausori system who are affected by these works by mid-morning tomorrow with the remaining 10 percent to work on throughout the day and into tomorrow evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.”

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau expresses his pleasure at the progress made on the connection of Viria Water Supply to the Waila Water Treatment Plant system.

“So this will put additional capacity in terms of the intake or the relieving the water in the especially with the ongoing water issues we have been facing in the Suva-Nausori. Its part of the resilience and also the backup as we move forward and also in terms of the extensions from the water treatment plants and the Viria plant.”

Ro Filipe states that this is part of Vision 2050, and he is glad that WAF has plans in place to upgrade its infrastructure, including estimated costs for such works.

He adds that they are working closely with WAF in terms of financing these projects, not only from the government budget but also from international finance partners.