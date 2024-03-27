Water supply crisis hit Suva

[ Source : Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

Thousands of people in the greater Suva area are currently experiencing low pressure and no water supply.

This as a landslide damaged a trunk main in Wailoku yesterday afternoon following heavy rain.

The areas affected include Namadi Heights, Upper and Lower Ragg Avenue, Princes Road, Tamavua Village, Savura Road, Narain Road, Wailoku Road, the Samabula area, Bureta Street, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna Road, Nailuva Road, Reservoir Road, the entire Walu Bay area, Delainavesi, all of Lami, Waiqanake, and Togalevu.

WAF says as of 6pm, there have been no raw water inflows into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant from the Raw Water Intakes.

The Water Authority is advising people to store water and also harvest rainwater as an alternative to sustain them for the next three days.

WAF adds that with the Raw Water Pumping Stations offline, this will reduce the raw water inflow into the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, which impacts production levels and later impacts service reservoir levels.

WAF will be providing water carting relief to customers impacted by the current water disruptions.

It adds that their teams have started serving clean drinking water to the following six zones and will continue on a 24-hour roster until pipeline repairs along Savura Road are complete.

A total of 50 water tankers have been engaged to provide relief to the affected areas.