Water restoration in parts of Suva to begin this evening

[Source: Supplied]

The residents of parts Suva who have been facing water disruptions since last Thursday can now breathe a sigh of relief, as restoration will begin from this evening.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says they have successfully installed the new bend on Princess Road in Tamavua which was damaged by a contractor carrying out drilling on the site.

Soderberg says their team is now installing a thrust block following which they will open up the line and recharge the trunk mains.

“Please do bear with us as the system recharges, pressure takes time to gradually build, and the team will be continuing with their flushing works from around 6pm tonight into the early hours of tomorrow morning.”



Customers from Rewa Street to Nailuva Road including all side roads up to Upper Raiwai Macfarlane and Upper Nairai Road, Laucala Bay, Ratu Sukuna Road, Bau Road, Knolly Street, Marion, Waimanu Road, Toganivalu Street, Mal Street, Tawake Street, Borron Road, Raiwasa, Ratu Mara, from Belo Street to Raiwaqa Market via Gaji and Beddoes, Lagilagi Housing, and Shalimar will start receiving water from this evening into tomorrow morning.



WAF had decided to replace the damaged section of the pipe completely, following remedial work as they found that it will start leaking again in a year’s time.



