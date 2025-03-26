Water crisis hits Bulileka communities

More than a hundred households in the Bulileka, Lowcost, and Boubale communities outside Labasa have been without water for three days.

Speaking to FBC News, resident Bindesh Chand says residents are struggling, especially preparing children to go to school.

He says they are now using the nearby river to do laundry and even fetch drinking water, while some have opted to buy bottled water.

Chand says they are also most concerned about the rise in typhoid and diarrhea cases faced in the North that could be caused by contaminated and dirty water.

“This week we have had no water for the past three days, and we are at the end part of this water supply area, and every time we have water cuts here, frequent water cuts. So sometimes we have to buy water from the shop, and sometimes we use the tank.”

Another villager, Arieta Batikona, says luckily there is a river nearby that people are using for washing, but it’s still unsafe for drinking as it’s quite dirty due to the heavy rain from the mountains.

She adds that even some families have run out of rainwater collected, so they are now using the river, as there have been no water carting services provided from the Water Authority of Fiji.

FBC News has also reached out to WAF and is awaiting a response on the issue.

