Wastewater system beyond capacity

The country’s wastewater infrastructure is under severe strain and struggling to cope with demand, posing a major threat to the environment and oceans.

This was highlighted by Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad, who says the current sewerage system is already operating beyond capacity and cannot support major economic growth.

“In fact, we have major capacity challenges with the current sewerage infrastructure, which is not able to support any major economic development in the country.”

He adds that Fiji also faces human resource shortages in the water and wastewater sector, stressing the urgent need for long-term capacity building.

To address the issue, Government yesterday signed a $385 million support agreement under the Healthy Oceans and Water Supply Improvement Project, to be implemented by the Water Authority of Fiji.

Professor Prasad also confirmed that while the investment is significant, it remains within the country’s fiscal targets.

He revealed that as of July this year, the Government’s total debt stood at $10.8 billion, or 77.1 percent of GDP, and is projected to reach $11.7 billion, or 79.8 percent, by July next year.

