Waste Recyclers Fiji finalist in Australian awards

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation Awards, set to take place in Sydney, in November.

Waste Recyclers has been nominated for the Improved Recycling System Award, a significant recognition of the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and recycling efforts.

The company has been confirmed as a finalist among industry giants, AB Food & Beverages Australia Pty Limited, Circular Plastics Australia (PET) – a joint venture between Pact Group and Cleanaway Waste Management, Asahi Beverages, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, and Henkel Australia Pty Ltd.

Article continues after advertisement

Director Amitesh Deo says being the only Fijian company to be nominated and now to be included as a finalist is a huge achievement highlighting the impact of WRFL’s sustainability initiatives over the past three decades.

Deo says this nomination is not just a win for WRFL but for all of Fiji.

As a finalist, WRFL is calling on all Fijians to rally behind the company as it represents Fiji’s sustainability efforts on the global stage.