War on drugs a life and death situation: COMPOL

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

A total of 4.9 tons of marijuana was seized by Police last month alone, with the majority of the seizures occurring in the Central Division.

According to Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, more than 3.5 tons were seized in Kadavu alone.

Tudravu says the other four divisions have also recorded seizures related to cultivation in areas such as Savusavu, Keiyasi, Rakiraki, Levuka, Vunidawa, Navua and Tavua.

He adds that white-drugs, namely methamphetamine, continue to be seized in small amounts, but these are still considered significant in ongoing efforts.

Over 100 arrests have been made, with 96 people charged and produced in court.

Tudravu also revealed that proceeds of crime worth over $70,000 including cash and building materials have been seized.

The Police Commissioner has labeled the war on drugs as a life-and-death situation.

He says it is a matter of life, as drugs are harmful to one’s health, and also death, as some individuals are turning to drugs as a means of survival.





