Waqabaca appointed as FDB CEO

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan Filimone Waqabaca has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Fiji Development Bank.

This appointment will be effective from 15 January 2025.

FDB Board of Director’s says they had engaged KPMG to provide recruitment services for the role.

Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Waqabaca was offered the role.

The Board of Directors says they are delighted that Waqabaca has accepted the offer and looks forward to welcoming him on board.

They say Waqabaca brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him to the FDB, having had a very successful career in the Fiji finance and banking regulatory sectors.

Prior to taking up his diplomatic posts, he was employed and gained substantial experience in the finance and banking regulatory sectors at the national level, regional level and the international level.

Waqabaca is currently Fiji’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

Waqabaca holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Management from the University of the South Pacific and a Master of Science in International Banking & Financial Studies from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom.

Waqabaca says he is excited about the opportunity presented to be part of the team at the Fiji Development Bank.

He is looking forward to working with the Board and staff to achieve the mandate of the institution and contribute to the socio-economic development of our nation.

The Board is confident that Waqabaca will be instrumental in ensuring that the FDB achieves its objectives and pave the way for the Bank’s future direction to become sustainable and competitive, while still maintaining its development mandate.