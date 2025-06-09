Wage increase for FPFL staff

Food Processors Fiji Pte Limited has implemented a three percent increment in hourly wage rate for 71 of its employees, effective 1 January 2026.

The adjustment was approved in December last year by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during his tenure as Minister for Public Enterprises, as well as by the preceding Minister.

The wage increase strengthens FPFL’s continuous vision to support its workforce following the legislative wage rate changes introduced in 2025.

The Ministry says reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing employee welfare and maintaining fair employment practices.

It says FPFL continues to work closely with National Union of Factory and Commercial Workers to introduce improvements in employment terms and conditions.

The Ministry says the latest wage increase aligns with outcomes from constructive negotiations between FPFL and the Union, reinforcing a collaborative approach to workforce matters.

It further says that the wage increase is expected to promote employee retention, strengthen workforce stability, and help ease financial pressures faced by employees.

