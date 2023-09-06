Vuvale Partnership to be reviewed

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Australia’s cooperation and friendship will be elevated to new levels through the first review of the Vuvale Partnership.

This will strengthen engagements in important areas of development such as economic and trade, labour mobility, skills development and visa access, climate change actions, infrastructure, development priorities, defense and security cooperation, and regional cooperation.

This is the first review of the Vuvale Partnership since it was signed in 2019, which aims to realign the approach, contents, and desired outcomes of the Fiji and Australia relationship.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala says there is a need to realign the architecture of the Vuvale Partnership to ensure its agility, realistic engagements, and sustainability of outcomes that are in line with the governments’ objectives.

Dr Korovavala says we need to look at priorities from the standpoint of the new governments to strengthen monitoring and evaluation, while some priorities need reworking to shape them in ways that are targeted.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonald, says the Australian Government is pleased to undertake this timely review to further deepen the cooperation to new levels.