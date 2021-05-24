Vunivutu villagers construct new evacuation centre

Villagers of Vunivutu in Macuata are racing against time to construct their new evacuation centre before the cyclone season sets in.

Close to nine months after TC Yasa destroyed their evacuation centre, Village Headwoman, Ranadi Raluna says the village normally used the main Vunivutu Primary school building as an evacuation centre, however, it was destroyed by TC Yasa in December last year.

Raluna had requested help from the Prime Minister during his visit to the school post-TC Yasa and he approved of some financial assistance to be given.

She says the financial help has arrived and they have bought the materials needed and they hope to complete the construction work before the cyclone season starts in November.

Construction of the new evacuation centre started in July with the help of engineers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Raluna says with the cyclone season just a month and a half away, villagers have pitched in to help the RFMF engineers.

Vunivutu Village is located close to an hour from Labasa Town with a population of over 120 individuals.