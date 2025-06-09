Vuda to patrol coastal waters in anti-drug effort

The District of Vuda will step up efforts to keep drugs out of the province by monitoring its coastal areas.

Ba Provincial Council Chair Ratu Meli Tora told FBC News the move comes after a recent drug bust at Vatia Wharf and is necessary to protect the community.

He says if the Fiji Police Force or the Republic of Fiji Navy do not carry out surveillance, Vuda will use its own resources, including one of its boats, to patrol all coastal areas.

Ratu Meli adds that traditional leaders must take proactive measures to prevent illegal activities.

“We are discussing using one of our boats. If there is no surveillance from the Navy, we will monitor our coastal areas ourselves.”

The Vanua o Vuda has also enforced a nine-month taboo banning kava, alcohol, cigarettes, and all substance abuse as a clear warning that illegal activity will not be tolerated.

