Vosarogo urges rural women to prioritize health check-ups

Acting Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Filimoni Vosarogo is calling on women in rural communities to prioritise their health, highlighting the importance of regular medical checkups and early detection of serious illnesses.

Speaking during the ongoing REACH event in Saolo Village, Bua, Vosarogo stressed that many women, especially in rural areas, often neglect their well-being due to their demanding roles within the home and community.

Vosarogo emphasized the importance of health screenings for conditions such as breast and cervical cancer, noting that early detection can make a life-saving difference. He also acknowledged the mental and emotional toll that illness can have on women, reinforcing the need for early intervention and strong family support.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our women are the workhorses of the family and the community. But in serving others, they sometimes forget to take care of themselves. We’re encouraging our mothers, sisters, and daughters to take time out step away from work and home responsibilities and go to the hospital to get checked.”

The Acting Minister also urged men and family members to take an active role in supporting the health and well-being of the women in their households.

“When a woman is dealing with a serious illness, it doesn’t just affect her it affects the whole family. That’s why it’s so important for us as fathers, brothers, and children to rally around them and provide the emotional and practical support they need.”

Vosarogo added that access to healthcare remains a major challenge for many women in rural and maritime communities, with distance, transport costs, and limited health facilities posing ongoing barriers. He praised the work of medical teams and health partners for bringing services closer to those in need.

The outreach is part of the REACH Programme, which includes 21 government ministries and stakeholders. The initiative is currently underway in Saolo Village, Bua, and will conclude this Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.