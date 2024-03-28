Vosarogo backs youth in Anti-Corruption

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo says the Fiji Government is committed to support the battle towards finding ways to eradicate corruption from the Blue Pacific.

Speaking at a one-day workshop to unpack the youth vision for a corruption resilient Blue Pacific, Vosarogo says such events help identify pertinent issues that need strengthening of anti-corruption policies in the Pacific.

Vosarogo told the youths that they will get a greater understanding on the challenges posed by corruption in the region today.

He advised youths to be an organized powerful voice of a corruption free Pacific.

The Students Association of University of the South Pacific, and the United Nation Development Programme Pacific Office, catered the workshop.