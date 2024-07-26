News

Volatabu warns of addiction

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 26, 2024 4:18 pm

Drug-Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu highlights that it is becoming increasingly common to see individuals on the streets showing visible signs of drug addiction.

Volatabu says that this includes unpredictable behavior and physical deterioration.

She adds that health issues are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the destructive power of drug addiction.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not just marijuana, even meth and all the other drugs, blackouts, your loss of memory, loss of appetite, you know, you get what you call the meth, you know, meth bugs, where you’re forever itching, because, you know, it feels like there’s bugs under your skin.”

Volatabu also emphasizes the need for urgent community awareness and intervention.

She reiterates that through education, prevention, and community support, she aims to pave the way for a healthier, drug-free future for all Fijians.

Stino's mum plans to watch semis with Masi's family

Sayed-Khaiyum, Sagar front court over two cases

FHRADC urges stronger anti-trafficking laws

Volatabu warns of addiction

WOW’s Kids Fiji highlights need for continued financial support

Click Here for Fiji 7s in Paris

TLTB awards development lease to Waisasa landowners

Heavy rain alert cancelled

Mum will be happy today: Sauturaga

Sayed-Khaiyum, CFO charged

Over 3000 drug-related cases recorded in schools

Bigger task ahead for Team Fiji 7s

Nadi edges Lautoka

Muamua calls out to fans

Young Kulas ready to learn from overseas opponents

Home & Living partners with Dawn Solar for solar products

Strong start for Ba

Harris rises in polls as Trump labels her Marxist

Drua welcomes Tamani back

Young Kulas set for intensive training in Canberra

Fiji Navy save over 200 lives last year

Russia's appeal over losing Olympic gold dismissed

Panapasa denies charges

Tennis-Gauff focused on collecting pins from LeBron, not dropping flag at opening ceremony

Six-times French champion Bordeaux file for bankruptcy

Fiji digs deep to keep medal hopes alive

Favorites out of 7s race

Quarterfinal is our final: Talacolo

Fiji remains unbeaten

FSSRU prioritize child safety at Deans play-off in Labasa

HIV treatment nonadherence on the rise in Fiji

Transition a challenge for Tamanitoakula

New framework to address rising cost of living

Week-long course for referees

AG calls for unity

Fiji to play Ireland in quarterfinal

FCS encourages inmate’s human rights

June inflation rate rose to 6.7 percent: RBF review

SRIF establishes pest and disease screening facility

Relatives of 18 dead in Nepal plane crash demand answers

Soccer-Canada edge New Zealand 2-1 amid Olympic spying scandal

Soccer-Bonmati leads Spain to comeback win over Japan

Ministry reviews IMAM guidelines to address rising malnutrition risks

Fiji explores dairy innovations in India

Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila'

Keanu Reeves gets emotional about 'The Matrix' changing his life

With Biden out, Trump and Harris trade barbs in reset US presidential race

Pop Stars energize young voters for 2024

Loganimasi’s dream becomes a reality

Ba witnesses increase in criminal activities: Gavoka

More claims in Pryde saga

Team Fiji stamps mark

Regional conference to help tackle meth and HIV crisis

FCS promises leadership culture shift for officers

New nursery to enhance food security and nutrition

Typhoon Gaemi barrels through Taiwan, killing two, heads to Chinese coast

Loganimasi's dad overwhelmed with son's achievements

Overseas-based boxers to tour Fiji

Jamie Lee Curtis to get honorary AFI doctorate

Paris 2024 relieved as Israel opening soccer match passes security test

Fox News proposes Trump, Harris debate on Sept. 17

Women’s Futsal team in camp

'Shogun,' 'The Bear' pile up nominations for TV Emmys

Qereqeretabua reaffirms commitment

From 4,000 My Little Pony toys to quilts

Fijian brands shine at Auckland Food Show 2024

Meta removes 63,000 Instagram accounts in Nigeria

Floriculture, a box of treasure

Nacuqu thrilled by return to Fijian flair

Salman Rushdie's alleged attacker faces federal terrorism charges

Proud moment for Nasova’s family

Actor Johnny Depp turns to tarot to inspire art collection

Plea dates shift for drug dealers

President commends Fiji 7s men's

PM opens $11.3m school facilities in Lekutu

MOU strengthens human rights oversight in prisons

Labasa hopes intense preparations will help them defend title

Son’s courage and hope uplifts family

Harris calls on Black women to help power campaign

Gold for Ness

Singh stresses importance of social unity

Fiji Navy to recruit 116 new personnel

Inmate surrenders suspected marijuana during dental visit

New video of aftermath of Trump assassination attempt

Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

Cyclists rally for Cure Kids Fiji oxygen project

Cook Islands Police call off search for Fijian national

Rapist dad sent to jail

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

More focus towards mangrove restoration

Fiji 7s bound for quarters

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens as it nears Taiwan, two dead

Snoop Dogg to learn new tricks in Paris Olympics coverage

Taylor Swift lends personal items to UK's V&A

Netanyahu speech draws thousands of protesters to the US Capitol

John Abraham and Sharvari's Vedaa trailer to release on July 29

Shah Rukh Khan honored with exclusive gold coin by Paris’ Grevin Museum

Plane crash at Nepal's Kathmandu airport kills 18; captain survives

FSSRU anticipate sell-out at North Deans play-off

Fiji turns on magic in Paris

Fans can expect quality football

UNAIDS urges investment in HIV prevention

Gauff to be team USA's flag bearer in Paris

Argentina falls 2-1 to Morocco, France cruises

Weak cyber laws persist in the Pacific: Tabuya

HEIs can assist in drug war: Chand

Termination is short-term fix: Dr Nakarawa

Momotaro demands action to protect women and girls

Financial audit of Walesi to be completed next month

Israel carries out new raids in Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

Kolinisau reminds team to calm down

Fiji dominates Paris Olympics 7s opener

Water disruption in Colo-i-Suva village resolved

Meli Bainimarama sent behind bars

Never in my wildest dreams says Tuwai

Commodore Tawake lauds personnel, reforms in Navy imminent

All Saints driven by faith, not size: Waidavedave

Kamikamica calls for action towards childhood cancer

Heavy rain and coastal inundation alert in force

MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

Open discussion needed to combat human trafficking

Waqabaca applies for FDB CEO role

High expectations for Navua at BOG

Meli Bainimarama convicted for domestic violence

St Annes prepares for netball tour

Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics

Short of female free divers, Japanese sea festival turns to volunteers

Drug issues top Ba Provincial Council meeting agenda

New Zealand report Canada to IOC after drone incident

Police investigate alleged break-in

France flaunts its baguettes with scratch-and-sniff stamps

Kishore Kumar pleads not guilty

Niger says 15 soldiers killed by armed militants

Tuwai, Dupont make 7s headlines

BBC sorry for any poor experiences on "Strictly Come Dancing"

Qiliho can be reinstated if he wins appeal

Fiji reaching a breaking point: Rev Tugi

World recorded hottest day on July 21

PM maintains stance on Fukushima discharge

Macuata leads environmental awareness dialogue

Radrodro urges HR Department to fill vacant posts

French police arrest man who planned attack during Olympics

Barcelona cannot absorb infinite tourism growth, needs curbs

Special bond between Kolinisau and Commander Jerry

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides jumps to 229

NGO Coalition applauds ICJ ruling on Israel-Palestine

Runway incident in Gau classified as an accident

Artist swaps British Museum coin with fake

Four remanded for alleged robbery

E-ticketing system for smooth operations at BOG

Tokyo brewer uses music, modern methods to counter climate impact

Government Call Center receives over 10,000 calls

US Secret Service chief resigns following Trump assassination attempt

More than 100 boxers expected to compete

Fiji 7s ready

They'll throw the kitchen sink at us: Kolinisau

PM urges Fijians to reduce reliance on Government aid

May urges global action on drowning

QVS to work on game management

Harris Leads Trump 44%-42% in US presidential race

Pratap aware of Navua's threat

FRCS on track to achieve revenue collection target

Skipper happy with side

BSP opens $4m Nadi Central Business Center and Branch

Women and elders vital for progress says Boseiwaqa

Swimming showdown to light up Paris opening night

Reporting mechanism to enhance preservation of resources

Murray says Paris Olympics will be final tournament

New partnership to enhance women's health services

Pacific Police Forces enhance skills at INTERPOL training

Tubuna highlights Fiji’s dedication to Pacific biodiversity

Harris clinches democratic nomination

UK Warplane Capability Key Amid Defence Review: Starmer

Volatabu demands stronger anti-drug efforts

Olympics come early for Team Fiji's youngest athlete

CAAF investigates plane incident in Gau

PIF backs mission to New Caledonia

Miller backs Fiji 7s side

Modi faces balancing act in post-election budget

PINCCER pushes for Pacific consumer database

Tabuya highlights women’s issues

Summer has melted my love for Barbie

Rabuka apologizes to the people of Rewa

Discussions held on dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Drought fuels Rewa’s hunger

NFA concerned with spate of fires

Boseman's last Tweet Supported Kamala Harris

Israel re-enters Khan Younis, 70 killed after evacuation order

CrowdStrike shares hit again as IT disruption continues

Our biggest rivals are ourselves: Kolinisau

Fiji’s perfect record at the Olympics

First thing first for Cuvu College

Extra boost for Rewa ahead of BOG

FCS expects release of 100 inmates amid legislative review

Suspended DPP salary standoff

The Simpsons credited again for predicting American politics

Water catchment leakage affects Korotari residents

Kiran reaffirms commitment to empowering rural women

Plans to enhance pre-departure training for workers

House calls for secret service chief's resignation