Volatabu warns of addiction

Drug-Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu highlights that it is becoming increasingly common to see individuals on the streets showing visible signs of drug addiction.

Volatabu says that this includes unpredictable behavior and physical deterioration.

She adds that health issues are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the destructive power of drug addiction.

“Not just marijuana, even meth and all the other drugs, blackouts, your loss of memory, loss of appetite, you know, you get what you call the meth, you know, meth bugs, where you’re forever itching, because, you know, it feels like there’s bugs under your skin.”

Volatabu also emphasizes the need for urgent community awareness and intervention.

She reiterates that through education, prevention, and community support, she aims to pave the way for a healthier, drug-free future for all Fijians.