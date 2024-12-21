Volatabu urges families to stay vigilant

As the festive season approaches, Drug-Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu has issued an urgent call to action, highlighting the pressing challenges of substance abuse, mental health issues, and their devastating ripple effects in local communities.

Volatabu described an alarming reality in villages, where challenges such as drug abuse and mental health issues have come to the forefront, with families struggling to build the capacity to combat these problems.

She added that they have received requests from villages seeking support and awareness to help them cope with these challenges.

“Some of the villages are asking for help and asking how we help our own people. How do we build capacity in our people, and how do we help them to be able to combat and prevent this from happening?”

Volatabu detailed the presence of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, LSD, ketamine, fentanyl, and synthetic drugs in the country.

With children at heightened risk during periods of idleness, Volatabu urged parents to remain vigilant.

Volatabu stressed the importance of making conscious decisions during the holidays, reminding Fijians of the long-term consequences of their actions.