Visionary mindset needed to maintain tourism competitiveness

Maintaining Fiji’s pristine tourism environment is critical to ensuring that the momentum of the high tourist influx is maintained.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill is calling on stakeholders to work together to ensure this window of opportunity in the global tourism market is fully tapped.

Hill says maintaining a clean environment is the first small step to ensuring that the tourism industry beefs up our national coffers.

“So our opportunity to craft a plan structure for a tourism future that is sustainable and maintains what we’re famous for is important and so yes there is a National Sustainable Tourism Framework that the ministry is working on but you need to have real visionary thinking.”

The 10-year National Sustainable Tourism Framework aims to provide a roadmap to revitalize and enhance the Fijian tourism industry’s competitive positioning and anticipate future needs.

The formulation of the framework is led by a public-private steering committee that includes the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, tourism associations, and development partners.