Visa overstays soar

Fiji is facing a growing challenge with foreign nationals living in the country without valid permits, some for years.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto has revealed this growing issue.

Some workers, he pointed out have been employed for over seven years without proper permits.

Naupoto states that they exploited past government notices that allowed over stayers to regularize their status.

He said these cases show the difficulty of tracking long-term overstayers.

The country’s immigration system, according to the Minister does not alert authorities when visitors or workers overstay their visas.

“So they get slapped with a prohibited notice and they can’t come back to Fiji for a certain period. If they have to come back, they want to come back, they have to apply for a prohibited immigrant uplift, pay for the food.Last year we put a notice and we gave, I think it was one month, for people who know that they’re here illegally to correct their status.”

Naupoto explained that our system only records overstays when people exit Fiji. This makes proactive enforcement nearly impossible.

The government, he states prefers voluntary departures. Most overstayers comply and cover their own travel costs.

Those who refuse are issued prohibited notices and may face deportation.

Naupoto adds that deported citizens are always received back in Fiji, with family connections ready to support them.

Last year, around 8,000 foreign nationals overstayed their permits with many from Pacific Island nations or international students.

Naupoto said Fiji was balancing enforcement with fairness, ensuring people are treated correctly while protecting the country’s borders.

The Minister emphasizes that overstayers pose challenges not only for immigration authorities but also for wider social systems including employment and housing, highlighting the need for more robust tracking and enforcement measures.

