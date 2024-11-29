Villages unaware of government development links

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

The government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, is urging iTaukei communities to become more aware of the government’s support programs.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu addressed this critical issue that is affecting iTaukei communities during the launch of the Mudu Women’s Chicken Shed on Koro Island, in the Lomaiviti group.

Rayalu highlighted widespread concerns he has encountered during visits to rural and iTaukei communities: many people are unaware of the various government initiatives available to help them.

“The issue with us iTaukei is that most of us have no idea about the number of initiatives the government has in place to help the iTaukei people. This is something we have seen repeatedly whenever we visit these communities.”



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Rayalu is encouraging villagers to proactively engage with government agencies, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture, to gain support for farming—an essential source of income for many rural families.

In support of the launch, Mudu Women Poultry Farm leader Alisi Ranadi shared the group’s excitement about their new venture, which aims to generate income for the village.

Ranadi says they began with laying birds before purchasing an additional 50 chicks from the Ministry of Agriculture, who also gave them an additional 50 for free.

The initiative will now help Mudu village, one of Koro Island’s 14 villages, improve its residents’ livelihoods.