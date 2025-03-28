Villagers to deliver protest letters over hydropower project

The people of Navunikabi Village in Namosi will be delivering letters to the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, and the Australian High Commission.

These letters are their way of expressing their objection to the proposed hydroelectric dam project on their land.

This morning more than 100 villagers gathered at the Social Empowerment and Education Programme headquarters in Suva to discuss further the issue before they proceed with the next step.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.