Villagers grateful for riverbank wall in Yavusania, Nadi

Source: Women's Fund Fiji / Facebook

The villagers of Yavusania in Nadi are relieved following the completion of a $150,000 riverbank wall designed to protect homes from frequent flooding and soil erosion.

The project was a joint collaboration between the UNDP Small Grants Programme and the Women’s Fund Fiji, spearheaded by the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei ni Yasana ko Ba.

For years, Yavusania villagers have lived in fear during heavy rain, as the nearby river threatened to wash away their homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Four houses have already been lost to soil erosion over the years, forcing families to relocate and live in constant uncertainty.

President of the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei ni Yasana ko Ba, Adi Sivia Qoro, says the impacts have been devastating for families.

“It affects their health, it affects the education of their children, it affects their safety, it’s their livelihood. You know, your house is where you belong, and for their houses just to be washed away like that, that’s really traumatic”

Village representative Epeli Turuva says the new wall brings much-needed security to the community.

“We are grateful that our pleas have been heard, and today we finally see a solution that will keep our families and homes safe”

The donors behind the project say their support aims to strengthen community resilience and promote sustainable village development.

The project will not only safeguard homes but also restore dignity and hope to the people of Yavusania.

The villagers have expressed their gratitude through a traditional ceremony, saying the riverbank wall stands as a lasting symbol of safety and resilience for generations to come.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.