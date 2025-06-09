Vessel transfers under scrutiny

[File Photo]

Limited staffing is straining fisheries oversight across Fiji’s maritime islands.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Saimone Tauvoli said the Ministry was closely monitoring activity in Lau, Kadavu, Lomaiviti, and parts of Viti Levu.

He states the move responds to gaps in the sector and the need to protect traders and fishers.

“However, our limited staff sometimes makes it challenging to effectively oversee all trading activities.”

Tauvoli said limited staff makes it difficult to supervise all trading activity.

He said stronger monitoring is needed to guard against irregular practices and protect livelihoods.

He confirms stations are operating in Vunisea and Kavala on Kadavu. In Lomaiviti, officers are based in Gau and Levuka. On Viti Levu, the Wainibokasi station supports those arriving from the maritime islands.

In Lau, stations are located in Moala, Vanua Balavu, Cicia, and Lakeba.

Tauvoli says these posts help maintain a presence in remote areas.

He adds that vessel transfer issues are also under review. The Walu station is assisting in streamlining processes for fishers and reducing delays in operations.

