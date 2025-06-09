Vanuaso Cooperatives strengthen business skills

Cooperatives across Tikina Vanuaso in Gau are building stronger and more sustainable businesses after completing a three-day Cooperative Management Training in Vanuaso Village.

The training brought together members from newly proposed groups and long-established cooperatives, equipping them with practical skills in governance, leadership, record-keeping and accountability, key pillars of successful cooperative management.

The newly registered Miramira ni Savuralele Cooperative of Lekanai Village says the sessions helped clarify the roles and responsibilities of members, while reinforcing the importance of proper bylaws and regular meetings.

Three new cooperatives have recently been established in Tikina Vanuaso, reflecting renewed confidence in community-based enterprises and local economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Vanuaso Women’s Cooperative says the training has inspired bigger plans.

Currently operating a small retail shop, members are now exploring expansion into wholesale trading, a goal they believe is achievable with consistent boat services to Gau.

