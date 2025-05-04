Vanua Levu internet boost planned: Kamikamica

The government will soon roll out 126 Starlink internet sites to improve connectivity in remote areas, including parts of Vanua Levu.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica told Parliament the government inherited a gutted ministry and an under-resourced regulator, which delayed progress.

Kamikamica says resourcing the ministry and appointing a qualified board for Telecommunications Authority of Fiji AF was the first step, and this has now been completed.

He says the development of a comprehensive digital strategy is proof that the government is now fixing the longstanding connectivity challenges.

“Telecom Fiji has been investing in fibre optics in Vanua Levu, from Labasa to Seaqaqa, and now to Savusavu. That allows us to look at connectivity opportunities, like reaching Lekutu High School.”

Kamikamica adds that 240 telecommunications sites were previously gazetted but never developed.

The first phase will prioritise maritime islands, while phase two that is set for rollout in six months will include Vanua Levu.

He adds the government is working with other ministries to avoid duplicating infrastructure.

