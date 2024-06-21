Valelevu Health Center receives $30k donation

[Source: Supplied]

People in and around Nasinu will now be enjoy better facilities and improved services at the Valelevu Health Center.

This as the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset donated $30,000 for the upgrade of the Health Center.

Club President, Jason Chandra says the project aims to enhance the facility’s services and improve patient experience.

[Source: Supplied]

Chandra says the assistance aligns with the Club’s focus to give back to the community.

“We all had the tour of the Local Health Centre and the provisions that we’ve made, like the benches, the washing machine, the curtains for the emergency department, the water tank, the base for the water tank, the pump. These were much-needed resources that the health Centre obviously needed”.

The Valelevu Health Centre serves approximately 60,000 to 80,000 people.