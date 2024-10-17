USP staff to strike tomorrow

The Association of University of the South Pacific Staff (AUSPS) and the Union of USP staff will carry out its strike action tomorrow morning.

This has been confirmed by the University in a statement this afternoon.

The university understands that the Fiji-based staff of the two unions concerned will carry out its strike over an issue that the University management considers to be outside their respective contracts and conditions of employment.

Article continues after advertisement

The Student body of the university the USPSA has also expressed significant concern over the potential impact on the educational experience and overall campus life.

USPSA expressed that they are deeply concerned by the misinformation which has caused some of their members wanting to join this strike based on incorrect and exaggerated claims

They claim that this could potentially altered perceptions of the issue at hand.

The USPSA has clarified that while some members may individually support the ongoing strike, the student body as a whole remains distinct and separate from the organizing entities of the strike.

The student body is concerned by the demands of the Fiji based staff unions seeking to remove the Vice-Chancellor and President.

They state this could potentially undermine the rule of law and compromise the interests of all staff union members.

USP student body recognizes the valuable contributions of all staff, however, the strike threatens to disrupt classes, delay academic progress.

They say it could also hinder access to essential services that students rely on daily, especially as final examinations approach.

The student body is calling for open dialogue, respect for diverse opinions, and continued commitment to educational goals.

The university is expected to release a full statement tomorrow.

Stay with us for more on this story