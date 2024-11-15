USP Council to meet soon to address staff grievances

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirms that the University of South Pacific Council meeting will be held in the Cook Islands next week to sort out issues that resulted in a standoff last month.

The members of the Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff and the USP Staff Union went on strike last month claiming mismanagement and poor leadership by Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

They had claimed that they have been raising issues for the past several months, but appropriate actions have not been taken.

During the four-day strike, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had directed Radrodro to convene an immediate meeting of the USP Council to address the grievances raised by the staff.

Radrodro says the issues raised will need to be discussed at board level.

“Part of the program are the issues that have been raised, which is the appointment of the visitor and also concerns regarding the appointment of PC. All these things are issues that need to be discussed at the board level, at the council level. So I hope for your understanding that these things need to be discussed at the council level.”

Radrodro is expected to travel to the Cook Islands for the meeting which is expected to be held between 23rd and 25th November.