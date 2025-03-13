Usamate slams government drivers

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate has accused government vehicle drivers of being some of the main culprits on Fiji’s roads.

Speaking in Parliament, Usamate stresses that road accidents in Fiji need to be urgently addressed.

While acknowledging a decrease in accidents, Usamate states that all drivers, regardless of their affiliation, must take responsibility.

“Government drivers, the way they drive, can be quite careless. It’s important that if someone does something wrong, they must be held accountable, regardless of who they work for,”

He further says that there is a need to strengthen the training for provisional drivers to curb careless driving.

The former Minister for Transport expresses his anticipation for the debate on the Lands Transport Amendment Bill today, which aims to address the issue of road accidents.

