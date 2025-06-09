News

Students return to school as term 2 of academic school year begins

Mollyn Nakabea News Journalist [email protected]

May 18, 2026 3:13 pm

[Photo: FILE]

Schools across Fiji resume classes today for Term 2 of the 2026 academic year.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the ministry remains focused on creating opportunities for every child through quality education.

Radrodro said students should return to school with focus, discipline and a commitment to improving their academic performance.

He encouraged students to work hard and make full use of the opportunities available during the school term.

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The minister said Term 2 would continue to prioritise strengthening teaching and learning, addressing learning gaps, and improving literacy and numeracy outcomes across all year levels.

Parents and guardians were also reminded of their role in supporting regular school attendance, healthy routines and positive behaviour at home.

Teachers reported to their respective schools today for planning and preparation ahead of the new term, while boarding students have also returned to campuses.

Radrodro also called on parents and members of the vanua to work closely with school leaders to support students and school communities.

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