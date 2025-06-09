Yam farming boosts cyclone food security

[Photo: KELERA DITAIKI]

Yam farming is being highlighted as a climate-resilient solution that supports food security in Fiji and helps with relief efforts during cyclones, when other crops are destroyed.

Farmers say the hardy crop not only survives extreme weather but is also being used to assist communities affected by natural disasters.

Farmer Francis Sione says yam farming has proven reliable during cyclone seasons, with the crop able to withstand harsh conditions and continue producing food even after damage to farm structures.

“There were three cyclones, starting from Winston. We gave over two tons of yams to the government, and then the last two cyclones, we actually provided over 20,000 worth of yams and carob.”

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Sione says yam farming also offers an opportunity for farmers to diversify their crops and strengthen household income.

Other farmers say they are now moving into larger-scale production, working with the Ministry of Agriculture to expand commercial yam farming.

Agriculture officials say there is growing interest in expanding yam farming as a way to strengthen food security and explore future export opportunities, especially as climate change continues to affect traditional crops.