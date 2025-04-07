Unemployed Fijians prioritized for PALM Scheme

[ Source: Pacific Palm Workers ]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh stresses that unemployed Fijians will be prioritized for selection to work under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

The Minister made the comment on FBC TV program “Your Voice.”

Singh says while the application process is on hold, the National Employment Center continues to pick from the thousands of applications they currently have.

He says NEC is ensuring that Fijians who are unemployed are prioritized.

The Minister says they are cross-checking every application to see the status of applicants.

He says this way unemployed Fijians are given the opportunity first.

He adds that recently another 200 Fijians were trained and will be departing the country for Australia soon.

The Minister says once the backlog is addressed, NEC will then start receiving applications again.

