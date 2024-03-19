Undeclared cigarettes and gas seized from fishing vessel

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) and Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) have seized undeclared cigarettes and controlled gas from a flagged fishing vessel in a joint operation.

FRCS emphasized that cigarettes are subject to excise duty upon import to Fiji and smuggling deprives the country of crucial revenue for public services like schools and hospitals.

The intercepted cargo included 98 gross of cigarettes and 4 pieces of controlled gas (R597A) which were not declared.

The seized controlled gas has been handed over to the Ministry of Environment for further action.

FRCS urges the public to report any suspicious activities related to offloading from foreign vessels to local ones at sea or within maritime domains to disrupt such illegal activities.

The agency warns that offenders will face full prosecution under the law.

In a statement released this morning, FRCS states that it is committed to combating the smuggling of illegal goods into Fiji and is intensifying efforts to clamp down on suspicious movements of vessels, crews and cargo in maritime and coastal waters.

Interagency cooperation between FRCS, BAF and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security and safeguard Fiji against potential maritime threats.