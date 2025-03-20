UN Resident Coordinator pays courtesy call to Police Commissioner

The escalating threat of online crime emerged as a central topic of discussion between United Nations Resident Coordinator for Fiji Dirk Wagener and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu yesterday.

Wagener paid a courtesy call to the Police Commissioner where discussions were held on key issues.

Wagener congratulated Tudravu on his appointment, acknowledging the Police Force’s contribution in assisting countries coming out of a period of conflict as per the United Nations Peacekeeping mandate.

Wagener also raised concerns by the United Nations over the rise in HIV/AIDS cases through the sharing of needles.

The Police Commissioner said that the Force was eager to explore capacity building initiatives under Wagener’s leadership tenure for the benefit of policing efforts, as addressing crime requires holistic approach by all stakeholders.

