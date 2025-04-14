Udu villages on alert

Udu village

The discovery of drug apparatus and other by-products along the Udu coastline in Macuata indicates a growing threat to the safety of villagers, their communities, and the marine environment.

Villagers in Udu district are now focused on dismantling drug trafficking networks and supporting those struggling with addiction.

According to Vunikodi resident Josaia Waqanivalu, protecting their communities from the drug epidemic is a shared responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

The district of Udu remains vulnerable to the drug epidemic due to its geographical location and limited resources.

“Unfortunately, we have one of the main entries for all ships and boats coming to or leaving Fiji, so that could somehow lead to the discovery of certain items that are linked to the transportation of drugs in the region. But we have been working with the police on a way forward, and I believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to fight against this drug epidemic.”

He says that the Udu district is not spared, and in the past and recently found evidence of items that could be used in this drug trade washed up on village shores, and securing the shores and communities remains a top priority for the district of Udu, as more police and navy patrols are required up north.

Waqanivalu adds that for now, no other laws and restrictions have been made within the villages; however, anyone found with drugs is reported directly to the police, while discussions at all levels, from village to district and then to the provincial level, on solutions in safeguarding communities continue.

Meanwhile, with more than 30 qualified boat masters having recently completed a week of training, the district of Udu will also prioritize their guidance along the coast in safeguarding all villages along the Udu point.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.