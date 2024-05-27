Two to front court over alleged financial deception

[File Photo]

Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force has charged a 24-year-old man from Nadi with two counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by deception.

The accused is alleged to have dishonestly obtained $1000 on two different occasions in July last year.

The accused had allegedly posted an online advertisement regarding an investment opportunity where the victim sent $600 to the number provided.

The victim then sent another $400 on the same on the following day, expecting to receive her profit.

When it did not eventuate, she reported the matter to the mobile company, and the money was withheld, and the matter was reported to the police.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

In another case, a 37-year-old man from Solovi, Nadi has been charged with allegedly dishonestly obtaining $3,520 from a money exchange teller in Labasa.

It is alleged that the accused called the victim under the pretext that he was a mobile company agent in September last year instructing her to set up the MPAiSA EFPTOS and E-ticketing machine.

She then noticed money being transferred and deposited to a mobile number on the machine without her knowledge.

The accused later withdrew $2,000 in Namaka and sent the rest to a friend, who withdrew the balance of $1,520 and gave the money to him.

The accused has been charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception and will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.