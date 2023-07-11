Two ministries receive social protection strategy

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s first ever Adaptive Social Protection Strategy and Implementation Plan helps build the resilience of vulnerable households to prepare, cope with and adapt to shocks and ensure they do not fall further into poverty.

This was said by Lead Consultant Dr David Cownie while handing over the ASP strategy and implementation plan to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection yesterday.

Cownie says the initiative involved extensive field consultation with local, sub-national and national level duty-bearers as well as advocates and rights-holders throughout the country.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

According to Cownie, the plan enables the social protection sector to gain momentum with technical reviews towards efficient targeting of its social assistance program, strengthening economic empowerment programs and works with communities to strengthen resilience before, during and after disaster events.

The Finance Ministry and the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection will work towards the launch and implementation of the strategy.