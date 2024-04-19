Two men charged with murder to front court

Suva Court

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has sanctioned the charges against two men alleged to be involved in the murder of a 33-year-old man in Suva earlier this month.

The two accused persons, aged 28 and 26, both residing in Nakasi, are alleged to have assaulted the victim, causing serious injuries and resulting in his death.

The two have been charged with one count of murder and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

In a separate incident, the man arrested earlier this week for allegedly wounding another man in Suva was charged and produced at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The 53-year-old accused was charged with one count of Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

He has been remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned until the 2nd of next month.