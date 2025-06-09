Two men charged over Cawaira assault video

File Photo

Two unemployed men, both aged 33 from Natokamu settlement in Labasa, have been charged by Police in relation to an assault incident captured in a video from Cawaira, Labasa.

The pair have each been charged with two counts of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm.

This follows the circulation of an alleged assault video that was posted last Sunday of the alleged incident that happened on Saturday evening.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says the incident should serve as a warning to those who attempt to take the law into their own hands, especially during this festive season.

“We are into the festive season now and many will be involved in festivities. If heated situations start to arise, I hope that common sense will prevail,”

The two accused are expected to be produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow.

