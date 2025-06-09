Two big wins for FBC at the FAME awards

Apenisa Rakanace [left] and FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation walked away with the Television and Video – Best Current Affairs Report award at the Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards on Saturday.

The award recognizes the team’s coverage of the installation of the Tui Nayau, which took place in July.

In 1966, FBC was part of the installation of the late Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba, which at the time was broadcast through Radio Fiji One. In 1969, during the installation of Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, the event was recorded by the ABC.

This year, for the first time, FBC broadcast the installation across multiple platforms, featuring both English and iTaukei commentators.

TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki says, given the sensitive nature of traditional ceremonies, the team along with other media personnel had faced several challenges.

Halofaki says the win is not only for FBC, but for all media personnel who covered the historic traditional event, marking the installation of the Tui Nayau after 21 years of the title being vacant.

“I must thank on behalf of the media family in Fiji, we would like to thank the organizing committee of the Tui Nayau installation for allowing the media to do what we do behind the camera and in front with the microphone”

FBC’s radio station Bula FM also scooped the iTaukei Radio Show of the Year award for its program Mataka Vou, which airs weekdays from 6am to 9am.

The FAME Awards will return next year, and FBC aims to continue its work as the region’s leading hub for news and entertainment, delivering content straight to the comfort of your homes.

