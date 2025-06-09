Two Ba men arrested after alleged discovery of explosives

Two men from Ba are in police custody after officers reportedly found explosive materials in the vehicle they were travelling in.

The suspects, both fish vendors, were stopped by police on patrol in Chinatown, Ba, yesterday afternoon.

During the vehicle search, officers say they discovered several sticks believed to be dynamite, along with fuses.

Officials from the Ministry of Resources Department will examine the seized materials to confirm their nature.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the two men remain in custody as authorities work to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged explosives.

