Two arrested in separate drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Two men have been arrested in separate raids for their alleged involvement in drug cultivation and transportation.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man from Daku Village in Kadavu was arrested for allegedly unlawfully cultivating illicit drugs.

A joint team raided the suspect’s farm whereby more than one thousand plants, loose plant materials, and seeds believed to be marijuana were seized.

Article continues after advertisement

The seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

In a separate raid in Nakasi, a man in his 20s was arrested after he was found with several large bags containing dried branches and leaves believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says the team had been pursuing information on the suspect’s alleged involvement in the transportation of marijuana from one of the maritime islands in the Eastern Division.

He added the raid conducted in Nakasi resulted in the seizure of two bags containing substances believed to be marijuana.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu says divisional efforts in curbing illicit drugs is being backed by specialised units, as the intent is to disrupt and dismantle networks and ensure those involved are brought before the courts.