TVET is not for failures: Lal

[File Photo]

There is a need to change the social mindset of people, including policymakers, in terms of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes.

Speaking on “Saqamoli Matters” last night, Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal says TVET is not for failures, as they have students with marks of more than 300 applying for scholarships and study loans to take up TVET programmes.

Lal says the dynamics are changing as, according to research, TVET leads to a high level of entrepreneurialism.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that 13,860 students are funded by TSLS through government funding at the undergraduate level; however, of these, only 2986 are TVET students.

“There is a mismatch, and there is more of a supply driven market than a demand-driven market. That’s why we need a paradigm shift in terms of our thinking, policies, and, of course in terms of our financing and sponsoring the program. We need to attach incentives to TVET because TVET is classified as a poor cousin to degree programmes as a second class education.”

Lal says there is more demand for TVET graduates in the country; however, we need to continue to invest in degree, postgraduate, and master’s programmes.

He adds that we need knowledge creation, research-led solutions, and research for public policy making.

The Chief Executive says we need to strike a balance on a proportionate basis based on what the labour market is actually asking for.