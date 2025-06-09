Turaga urges Fijians to use their right to vote

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga has called on Fijians both here and abroad to take part in the next General Election, emphasizing it is their right as citizens.

Turaga says the platform has been set, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has also assured people that an election will be held next year.

He has encouraged people to stop posting misinformation on social media and instead make use of the fundamental right given to them as citizens of Fiji: the right to vote.

“Wherever I go as a Minister and as Acting Attorney General, I always encourage people to stop posting on social media and to register and participate in the upcoming election.”

Turaga says one of the biggest challenges is mobilising first-time voters, many of whom are young, while also reaching Fijians in rural and maritime communities where voter education remains limited.

He says the biggest challenge is to educate these people and help them understand the processes of voting and the importance of their vote.

Meanwhile, International IDEA’s Director for Asia & the Pacific, Leena Rikkila Tamang, says they stand ready to support Fiji’s voter-education efforts.

“I believe the Fijian Elections Office is already initiating a lot of voter education and youth education work. We would be happy to support that. The Online Safety Commission is working on this, the Ministry of Justice is the guardian of the legal frameworks, and Parliament as well.”

As Fiji moves toward the 2026 election, the message has been sent and made clear and that is to put aside the misinformation, understand the process, and use their right to vote because it shapes Fiji’s future.

