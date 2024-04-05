Tui Cakau proposes disciplinary training for Cakaudrove

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Turaga na Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, has proposed to the Cakaudrove Provincial Council to urgently reintroduce discipline training similar to a cadetship military lifestyle within the province.

Ratu Naiqama highlighted this during the opening of the Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

He urged the members to consider implementing a structured program that will engage youths and help them manage their time wisely.

Ratu Naiqama stated that this proposal is prompted by the laxity and indiscipline among the children and future generations of the province, which has led them astray.

The paramount chief of Cakaudrove believes that this initiative will serve as a trial solution to assist children and parents in villages on a daily basis, enabling them to be punctual, stay on track with their lives, and secure a better future.