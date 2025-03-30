TTFB aims to close financial gaps in entrepreneurship

Chief Executive Aisake Taito [FilePhoto]

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board is working to strengthen iTaukei participation in business by providing training across nine provinces.

The program aims to equip communities with the skills needed to start and sustain successful businesses.

Chief Executive Aisake Taito says financial literacy remains a key challenge for iTaukei entrepreneurs.

Taito says, unlike other communities that benefit from generational wealth, many iTaukei individuals start with little or no financial backing.

He says the business training program is designed to address financial gaps that have long hindered iTaukei entrepreneurship.

“For us, the iTaukei, we begin with nothing, which is a key difference. Other groups are raised in business environments where financial literacy is ingrained, allowing them to keep business expenses separate from family or village commitments.”

Taito highlights that cultural differences in financial practices have made it harder for iTaukei businesses to thrive.

The initiative encourages partnership through the concept of Solesolevaki, where communities come together to support business ventures.

By focusing on skills, financial education, and community-driven growth, the iTaukei Trust Fund Board is laying the groundwork for stronger economic participation.

